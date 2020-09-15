Fairfield assisted living facility with COVID-19 outbreak previously cited for health, safety violations

A coronavirus outbreak at an assisted living facility in Fairfield has resulted in two deaths.

The Solano County Health Department confirmed on Monday that 31 residents at Parkrose Gardens of Fairfield and eight staff members were infected. Health officials did not specify if the two deaths were attributed to residents or staff.

Since the facility was renamed in May of last year, the California Department of Social Services has visited the facility 16 times, more than once a month, according to documents posted on the state's website.

The documents show that the facility has been cited six times. Three of those are for Type A violations, which are violations that pose an immediate risk to the health, safety, or personal rights of those in its care, including two cases where clients with dementia wandered off.

The facility said in a written statement, "Our community follows and adheres to the guidelines provided by the CDC and state and local health officials."

Advertisement

The facility also has three Type B violations, meaning there was a potential risk to the health, safety, and personal rights of clients.

Without admitting or acknowledging any coronavirus issues, Parkrose Gardens continued to say, "We are continuing to monitor and adjust our precautions as recommended by the local and state Health Departments. We will continue to implement the stringent Infection Control policies and procedures."

KTVU also found a doc dated May 12th of 2020 that says the facility is facing a Revocation Action on its license by the California Department of Social Services.