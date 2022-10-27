Expand / Collapse search

Fairfield high school student arrested for having loaded gun on campus

By KTVU staff
Fairfield
A Fairfield high school student was arrested for having a loaded gun on the campus us Armijo High.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A high school student in Fairfield is in custody for having a loaded gun on campus.

Police arrested the student Tuesday at Armijo High School after a school resource officers learned the boy had threatened to harm another student.

During a search of his backpack, they found a loaded gun, with an extended magazine.

That student is underage so not much personal information is being released, but we do know he was taken to Solano County Juvenile Hall.  
 