Fairfield high school student arrested for having loaded gun on campus
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A high school student in Fairfield is in custody for having a loaded gun on campus.
Police arrested the student Tuesday at Armijo High School after a school resource officers learned the boy had threatened to harm another student.
During a search of his backpack, they found a loaded gun, with an extended magazine.
That student is underage so not much personal information is being released, but we do know he was taken to Solano County Juvenile Hall.