Fairfield man pleads guilty to using stolen credit to buy Dodge Hellcat

A Fairfield man has pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud and identity theft charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Steven Daniel Miller, 48, used someone else's social security number to fill out a credit application to purchase a Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Yuba City in 2018.

Based on the credit he stole, a bank approved the load and paid over $75,000 to the dealership. Miller drove away in the car, but it was subsequently seized by law enforcement, according to prosecutors.

Miller is facing up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for bank fraud. He is also facing two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft, which will run consecutively with any time he gets for fraud. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 8.

The California Highway Patrol, Solano County Sheriff's Office, and the Fairfield, Rocklin, and Gilroy Police Departments assisted in the investigation.