Fairfield PD reopens cold case of missing girl after former pastor's arrest

The Fairfield Police Department has reopened the cold case around the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in December 1991.

Investigators are exploring any potential connections between former Fairfield pastor David Zandstra and the missing girl, Amanda Nicole Campbell, KCRA reports.

According to officials, David Zandstra, now 83 years old, was recently charged in the sexual assault and killing of an 8-year-old Philadelphia girl back in 1975. He confessed to the crime after 48 years of deception during an interview with troopers in Georgia.

Related article

At the time of the Philadelphia killing, Zandstra was a pastor in Pennsylvania.

Following his time in Pennsylvania, Zandstra became a pastor at the Fairfield Christian Reformed Church from 1990 to 2005. This period coincides with the timeframe when Amanda Nicole Campbell went missing.

An address associated with Zandstra's time in Fairfield was located near the residence of Campbell and her family on Salisbury Drive, according to KCRA.

Campbell was only 4 years old when she was last seen riding her bike to a friend's house in December 1991. The Fairfield Police are now diligently reexamining the evidence to determine any possible involvement of David Zandstra in her disappearance. They have assigned an investigator specifically to delve into Campbell's cold case.