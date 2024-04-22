Man stabbed in broad daylight outside North Beach church

A man was stabbed outside a North Beach church in broad daylight Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The stabbing happened during a Confirmation Mass outside Saints Peter and Paul Church, the pastor confirmed to KTVU. Officers were called to the 600 block of Filbert Street on report of a stabbing just before 1 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound; he was treated at the scene before being taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not sure at this time if this stabbing is connected to another, similar stabbing that took place at Saints Peter and Paul Church on April 1.

Witnesses assisted police in identifying and locating a suspect, who was later arrested. His charges are pending at this time. Anyone who may know more about the crime is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.