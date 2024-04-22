Expand / Collapse search

Dos Rios State Park to open in California's San Joaquin Valley in June

By KTVU Staff
Updated  April 22, 2024 2:20pm PDT
California
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom dedicates new state park on Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom dedicated California's newest state park in nearly a decade.

MODESTO, Calif. - In honor of Earth Day, Gov. Gavin Newsom dedicated California's newest state park.

Newsom announced on Monday that Dos Rios State Park will open just before summer, on June 12. The property will become California’s 281st state park and the first new one since the Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch State Vehicular Recreation Area in 2014.

California State Parks Week celebrates natural and cultural history

This June, you're invited to learn more about California's natural history by exploring any of its 280 state parks and 340 miles of coastline. KTVU's Alex Savidge and Heather Holmes speak with Sam Hodder, CEO and President of the Save the Redwoods League about the third annual California State Parks Week coming up this summer, June 12th - June 16th.

"The Golden State’s natural beauty is unmatched and we’re laser-focused on ensuring every Californian can enjoy these spaces," said Newsom. "And the benefits don’t just stop at recreation – this park is a key asset to fighting the climate crisis, home to the state’s largest floodplain restoration project. We’re not just protecting these spaces, we’re restoring them for future generations."

Dos Rios State Park is situated about 8 miles west of Modesto in the San Joaquin Valley. The 1,600-acre property state park is the largest public-private floodplain restoration project in California to restore habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife at the Tuolumne and San Joaquin Rivers.