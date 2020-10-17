Fairfield Police investigating 2 similar sexual battery cases this month

article

(KTVU and wire report) -- Police in Fairfield are investigating whether two cases of sexual battery this month are connected.

On October 5, authorities received a call about an incident along Hilborn Road and Garden Meadow Avenue.

The suspect pretended to be jogging and ran past the victim twice, before passing by her for a third time and slapping her on the buttocks.

The suspect then ran away.

He is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing black tennis shoes, black shorts that went down to his knees, a white t-shirt with green writing on it and a white face mask.

Then on October 16, police received a call about another sexual battery that occurred in the area of Fieldcrest Avenue and Hilborn Road.

In this incident, the suspect grabbed the victim's buttocks before running toward a nearby hillside.

Fairfield Sexual Battery Investigation

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s. He was wearing a gray sweat suit.

Fairfield Police say both assaults are being investigated.