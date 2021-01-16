Expand / Collapse search
Fairfield police investigating human remains discovered in field

By Kathleen Kirkwood
Published 
Fairfield
Bay City News
article

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Human remains were discovered in a field near the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station and have been turned over to the Solano County Coroner's Office, Fairfield police said Saturday.

The remains and clothing were found in a field near Cement Hill and Peabody roads, Fairfield police said. The field is close to the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station in the eastern side of Fairfield.

No other information was released about the remains and police are investigating.  

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.