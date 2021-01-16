Fairfield police investigating human remains discovered in field

article

Human remains were discovered in a field near the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station and have been turned over to the Solano County Coroner's Office, Fairfield police said Saturday.

The remains and clothing were found in a field near Cement Hill and Peabody roads, Fairfield police said. The field is close to the Fairfield/Vacaville Amtrak station in the eastern side of Fairfield.

No other information was released about the remains and police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department's Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.