Fairfield police officer hit with bear spray while fighting with bicyclist
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Police in Fairfield say an officer was attacked with bear spray during a fight with a bicyclist who refused to stop.
Police say 29-year-old John Rogers was also carrying a nail gun and ammunition in his backpack.
The officer was sprayed while trying to tell Rogers to stop on Central Way near North Texas Street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The two ended up fighting for about five minutes until other officers arrived.
Rogers has been charged with eight felonies.