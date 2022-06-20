Fairfield police officer hit with bear spray while fighting with bicyclist

Police in Fairfield say an officer was attacked with bear spray during a fight with a bicyclist who refused to stop.

Police say 29-year-old John Rogers was also carrying a nail gun and ammunition in his backpack.

The officer was sprayed while trying to tell Rogers to stop on Central Way near North Texas Street about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The two ended up fighting for about five minutes until other officers arrived.

Rogers has been charged with eight felonies.



