Fallen tree knocks out power, blocks road in San Rafael neighborhood

article

The Brief A tree fell onto power lines just after midnight in the 200 block of C Street in the Gerstle Park neighborhood. The tree damaged power lines and shut down electricity to parts of the surrounding area., and blocked the roadway. Utility crews from PG&E are on the scene working to repair the damage, but police said there was no estimated time for power to be restored because of the extent of the damage.



A fallen tree knocked out power and blocked a residential street in San Rafael early Wednesday morning, leaving a neighborhood without electricity and creating traffic hazards, police said.

What we know:

The tree fell onto power lines just after midnight in the 200 block of C Street in the Gerstle Park neighborhood, according to police.

This damaged power lines and shut down electricity to parts of the surrounding area.

The fallen tree also blocked the roadway, forcing drivers to navigate around it.

What's next:

Utility crews from PG&E are on the scene working to repair the damage, but police said there was no estimated time for power to be restored because of the extent of the damage.

Police warned that the outage has affected traffic signals in the neighborhood, reducing visibility at intersections.

Drivers are urged to slow down and treat intersections without working signals as four-way stops.

Police also ask residents to allow extra travel time while repairs continue.