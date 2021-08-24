False COVID positives at Oakland Unified School District cause confusion

The Oakland Unified School District has reported dozens of positive cases of COVID-19 only days after the school year started.

But now, the district is saying some of the cases they reported last week, when they said there were a high of 94 reported cases, were false positive.

At Montera Middle School, there were nine confirmed cases here reported as of Tuesday, and two classrooms are in quarantine.

The most current dashboard has the latest numbers at 87 students cases and nine staff cases districtwide.

But emails sent to parents say there were a number of false positive tests from a rapid test given Friday.

The district said Vestra – the company that administered the COVID tests – did incorrect testing.

District officials will now try to determine the accurate number of cases and which classes do and do not need to be in quarantine.

Any changes will go into effect on Wednesday.

School districts across the Bay Area are dealing with positive COVID cases right at the start of the school year.

For example, there are 81 cases in San Francisco.

A positive case can result in other students and staff being asked to quarantine if they were in close contact with the patient.

Staying home with a child during quarantine while working full time has become a balancing act for many parents.

Paul Schnier, a Foster City parent, cited some recent outbreaks at his children's schools.

And Stephanie Chenard of Alameda said it was a scramble to figure out what to do when her child's class went into quarantine because it impacted her own job.

COVID testing is available at 10 OUSD locations. Students who don't feel well are asked to stay home.

