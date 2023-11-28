Families of 5 women killed in Portland offer reward to solve cases

article

The families of five women found dead in the Portland, Oregon area hope joining forces will encourage more people to come forward with tips in their cases.

Investigators have linked all but one of the killings to the same "person of interest."

To help detectives find information that could lead to someone being charged and convicted, the families are offering a $5,000 reward.

The money was donated by a local Portland YouTuber.

The families have also created a "United Justice Group" Facebook page. It's turned into a community outreach page, focusing on these cases and other cases of missing women.