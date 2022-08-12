Family believes the mother of Alexis Gabe's suspected killer knows where body is

Family and friends of Alexis Gabe will hold a protest Friday morning outside the Contra Costa County DA's office.

Authorities believe the missing 24-year-old Oakley woman was killed by her ex-boyfriend in January.

The protest group says they believe the suspect's mother knows where Gabe's body was dumped and want her to be charged with abetting the crime.

The DA declined to file charges against her in May.

