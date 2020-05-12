Family concerned for missing San Francisco man

The family of a man missing from San Francisco for a week now, needs help in finding him.

Relatives said he took a trip to Mt. Shasta to unwind for a few days, but vanished. He was last seen May 5.

Family members and Mt. Shasta City police said there is a hopeful sign.

There is surveillance video of a man who resembles him from Sunday.

"We're up here trying to find you. We're so worried. We need our DaVohnte back," said Eunice Rhodes, Morgan's grandmother.

Family members said the 28-year-old was last seen at the Cold Creek Inn in Mt. Shasta City, where he was staying with his girlfriend for a quick getaway from home in San Francisco.

"What happened was they had a fight. He went one way. She went another way. She can't find him," said Rhodes.

Relatives said he left on foot. They shared cell phone video of their search.

Calling out his name, family and friends from the Bay Area are in Mt. Shasta and surrounding communities looking for Morgan.

They said he is very close with his family and that it's uncharacteristic of him to be out of touch.

"We drove up to the mountains. We walked miles into campgrounds. We've searched on and off roads. I've walked four miles along the train tracks in every direction," said Anthony Patchell, Morgan's brother.

Mt. Shasta City Police said they received a tip from a pastor at a local church that he gave a man resembling Morgan a ride to Weed, a community about 9.5 miles north of Mt. Shasta.

Police said there is surveillance video at a gas station corroborating the pastor's account that has been shown to Morgan's family.

"When something like this happens in our town, we have difficulty sleeping at night. We hurt for these people," said Police Chief Parish Cross.

He said Morgan's cell phone is either turned off or the battery is dead, and that there is no activity on his bank cards.

"It does cause me a bit of worry. What has he been eating? Where has he been staying?" said Chief Cross.

Family members said they are concerned for Morgan's safety.

They said this is the first time he's been to Mt. Shasta.

"He doesn't like to be too far from home. Home is his comfort zone. He tries to stay close to his loved ones," said Patchell.

Morgan's family has a message for him.

"I just want you to be okay. I love you," said his grandmother.

Morgan is described as being six feet tall with a slender build.

Chief Cross said he plans to meet with another business owner Wednesday to look at more surveillance video.

He said there are only eight officers in his department including himself, but that it's all hands on deck.