Family in anguish after man in coma after being Tased in water by park police

A family is demanding answers after a man was left in a coma after he was Tased by East Bay Regional Park police while in water.

"He was Tased in water in his back. My brother is fighting for his life," said Tenaya Sims, a sister of Deontae Faison.

His relatives gathered in downtown Oakland to express their anguish. They say what started out as a day enjoying warm weather turned tragic, with Faison now on life support at Alameda Hospital.

Another sister, Lashaunte Flores said she doesn't understand why the officer had to Tase him.

"Where is he going for them to have to tase him?" Flores asked.

Sims, sitting with her 4-year-old nephew said, "At this point, we’re not sure if my 34-year-old brother is going to make it. And if he does, they’re telling us that it definitely will not be the same."

It happened at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline on April 5. Faison and a friend were hanging out near his car.

A park police car pulled up and noticed Faison's car had expired tags.

Faison ran off and went into the water between the park and Oakland International Airport.

The family's attorney Jamir Davis said an officer Tased Faison in the back when he was knee-deep in water.

Davis said Faison began swimming toward Doolittle Drive and struggled in the water for a half hour - at times calling for help - before losing consciousness.

Flores said, "They didn’t take off their equipment, but they watched him."

Davis said officers acted improperly.

"It shouldn’t take an attorney to tell you that electricity and water don’t mix," Davis said, saying police "were bold enough to do that but not brave enough to jump in and save him."

Authorities say he's a convicted felon with a warrant. But all that, his family says, is irrelevant.

Besides park police, Oakland police and Fire and the Alameda County sheriff's office were all on scene. Authorities say they tried unsuccessfully to get help from the Coast Guard.

Davis said he has filed legal claims - precursors to formal lawsuits - with the park district and the county.

The park district and county officials did not want to comment because of potential litigation.

