Family killed in San Mateo murder-suicide identified

San Mateo police on Thursday identified the family of four who were found dead in a home earlier this week in a murder-suicide case.

The deadly incident was carried out by the father of a family, Anand Henry. Authorities said Henry fatally shot his wife, Alice Benziger, before turning the gun on himself.

The couple's twin boys were found dead in a bedroom and their cause of death remains under investigation, according to police.

Officers had responded shortly before 9:15 a.m. Monday to a request for a welfare check at a home in the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas after the family was not heard from over the weekend.

Inside, officers found Henry and Benziger dead from gunshot wounds in a bathroom next to a 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry.

The police department said the twin boys found dead did not suffer gunshot wounds or show signs of any bodily trauma, but their cause of death is still pending pathology reports.

Henry had a LinkedIn account indicating he previously worked at Bay Area tech companies like Google, Meta and Salesforce before co-founding a company working in the artificial intelligence field last year, while Benziger's LinkedIn account indicated she was a data science manager at the real estate company Zillow Group.