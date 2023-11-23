Family escapes serious injury after crashing into creek near Livermore

A crash early Thursday morning on I-580 in Livermore near the Isabelle Ave. exit resulted in a family of four going to the hospital.

The family was traveling home from Las Vegas to Pleasanton when around 3:20 a.m. the vehicle veered off the highway and crashed about 200 feet down a ditch along the highway, the California Highway Patrol told KTVU at the scene.

The car, a Toyota Highlander, came to rest in a creek and two adults and two young children were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, the CHP said.

Three of the people were able to exit the vehicle on their own, while the fourth had to be rescued by firefighters.

First responders initially had a difficult time finding the vehicle, because of the darkness in the area and the fact that the vehicle came out of sight from the roadway.

The driver told the CHP that they were fatigued and fell asleep at the wheel.