Family of missing Butte County woman last seen in Oakland searching for answers

A missing Butte County woman who hasn't been heard from in almost two weeks had been staying at an Oakland motel, police and her sister said Wednesday.

Tatiana Dugger, 18, hasn't contacted family or checked in on social media, which her family says is unlike her.

On New Year's Eve, she left her family's home in Oroville and drove to Oakland with a man.

"She left with him and went down to Oakland, so she was basically in Oakland for about a week," said her sister Savannah Moreno.

The family doesn't know much about the man she left with.

"We never knew him, we never knew him as a boyfriend, or nothing like that," Moreno said. "But you know, we aren't sure. She's 18. She could have just not told us that."

Tatiana and the man were staying at the Westwind Lodge on West MacArthur Boulevard near Broadway in Oakland.

Oakland police said they did a welfare check at the motel and there were no signs of a kidnapping, foul play or evidence that she was held against her will.

Her sister isn't so sure.

"She's never ever gone without talking to us," Moreno said. "Somebody in the family talks to her every single day, whether it be text message, Snapchat, or Instagram."

Tatiana's mother last spoke to her for about an hour on Jan. 7, and "everything seemed fine," Moreno said.

Tatiana's Honda Accord was found in the Sacramento area, her sister said. But her phone and other items are still missing.

Moreno pleaded for the public to come forward with information.

"Anything, whether they think it's big or small, we don't know, that could lead us to to finding her," she said. "At this point, we need all the help we can get."

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police or the Butte County Sheriff's Office.