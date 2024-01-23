Family of Richmond's first homicide victim of 2024 want answers

Hours after Richmond city officials announced last Tuesday that community collaboration had helped achieve a record-low number of homicides in 2023, officers responded to the first homicide of the year.

Police quickly arrested a suspect in the case the following day.

The victim, 47-year-old Charles Anthony Harvey Jr., known as "Chucky," was shot and killed last week at his home. His family said they are in shock at his tragic death and that they want answers.

"Chucky was a loveable person. To know him is to love him," said Brandi Harvey, the younger sister of the homicide victim.

"I was angry, very angry," said Harvey's mother, Marilyn Harvey-Knight.

Harvey's death came on the heels of the city's record-low number of homicides last year.

Richmond recorded eight homicides in 2023.

"This is our block. We grew up on this block," Brandi Harvey said as she pointed to the house on Gomer Drive where her brother was killed. That residence is just down the street from the home where he grew up and where his mother still resides.

Harvey was shot inside the house he shared with roommates.

"He was loved. We will miss him. Literally right there, so every time I pass this street to visit my mom. I'm seeing this house," said Brandi Harvey.

Last Wednesday around 9 a.m., police received a call from someone in the house about a problem. When officers responded, they found Harvey with a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Police arrested 41-year-old Morgan Sadler in Hercules on Thursday night, but investigators have not disclosed the relationship between the victim and the suspect or the motive.

"Chucky was a son of Richmond. For it to happen so close to home, we just really want answers," said his brother Damonte Eastman.

Family members are baffled as to why anyone would harm the self-employed handyman. They also said they didn't know the suspect.

Relatives shared a video of Harvey celebrating his mother's birthday. They said he was part of a tight-knit family.

"It's unacceptable. It's senseless, for nothing. I just do not agree with that," said Brandi Harvey.

Harvey's funeral is scheduled for Feb. 10.

The suspect faces one count of murder, with bail set at $2 million.

Detectives are preparing the case to be presented to the district attorney's office.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Harvey's burial expenses.

