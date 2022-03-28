Family plans to bury 16-year-old Oakland Castlemont High student shot in head

article

The father of a Castlemont High School student who found dead in a Sacramento apartment said he plans to bury his 16-year-old daughter this weekend and is extremely upset that he hasn't been told more about what happened to her.

Raul Garcia told KTVU on Monday that he is extremely frustrated with Sacramento police for not sharing more details about the circumstances of how Marcella Garcia died on March 17 in a building on L Street.

"Detectives haven't even contacted me," the elder Garcia said. "The coroner came to say, ‘I’m sorry to tell you your daughter is dead. She was shot in the head.' But that's it. I don't know anything that happened. Police haven't contacted me at all."

An email to Sacramento police bounced back on Monday as the department was in training. Last week, Sacramento police did not disclose much other than this was a "death investigation." There has been no word of any arrest.

Marcella's cousin, Bianca Vaca, said she has heard that her cousin had also fallen victim to sex trafficking – which at least three other people told KTVU about – but that she didn't have any hard facts.

"We heard the rumors," Vaca, 31, of Folson said. "But she would always hide that from us. She would block her social media accounts."

According to family and friends, Marcella had been bouncing around from foster and group homes in Sacramento and Oakland, coming to the East Bay this year to attend Castlemont High. She was living in a group home in Oakland, her father and cousin said.

She was living in group homes because her father was released from jail about eight months ago on an assault charge and because her mother is currently in Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla serving a prison term for vehicular manslaughter, both Garcia and Vaca said.

Both parents have drug addiction issues as well, Vaca said, which is why Marcella has been in foster care since she was a young girl.

Marcella had called her father one or two days before she died, Garcia said.

Everything seemed fine, he said. It seemed as though Marcella, who was happiest when she was singing, was content to be living in Oakland but might have left her program to go visit friends in Sacramento, her father said.

For now, those who knew Marcella have many unanswered questions.

"I still can't believe it," Vaca said.

The family plans to bury Marcella on Saturday in Folsom and they are raising money to help pay for funeral expenses.

