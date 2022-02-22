Family searches for missing 21-year-old Newark man

It's been 10 days since a 21-year-old man left his home in Newark and his family said he hasn't been seen since.

Relatives said it's not like Gabriel Galvan to disappear like this and they're concerned for his safety.

Police said they've checked hospitals and notified other law enforcement to be on the lookout.

Family members have put up fliers in Newark and other Bay Area cities where he has friends and relatives in hopes of finding him.

His mother said she last saw him a few hours before he went missing after leaving the home where he lives with his father.

"He was smiling. He gave me a hug. I love you mom," said Irene Prieto.

She said her son left home on foot between 11 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 11. Galvan has black hair and brown eyes.

He's five feet five and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue or grey jeans, black Hollister windbreaker jacket and white Air Force One Nike shoes.

"He does struggle with depression. He has anxiety," said Prieto. "He had some problems when he was younger, trying to commit suicide so that's a big concern because he doesn't take off like that at all."

Newark police Lt. Sal Sandoval said investigators are treating this case as a missing person at risk because his family said his disappearance is out of character.

"At this point, it's a needle in the haystack where he could have gone," Sandoval said.

Police and relatives said there was activity on Gabriel's checking account last week but that the bank has not released details.

They said his phone was broken.

"We're looking at what activity the phone has had, at least in the past. But he's not known to have a working phone right now," Sandoval said.

Family members said Gabriel loves to cook and completed a culinary program. He wants to be a chef and is in between jobs.

"He's pretty goofy, definitely a fun kid," said Gabriel's uncle James Holland. "He's really easy going, kind of a free spirit but just a great kid."

The family gathered in Newark on Monday, anxious to spread the word of his disappearance.

Advertisement

"I love you son. Just come home please," Prieto said. "Your family misses you."