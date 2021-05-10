Family speaks out after victim hit by own truck during SF theft

The family of a 65-year-old retired longshore worker who was seriously injured when he was hit by his own truck during a San Francisco theft spoke out Monday.

"How somebody can just leave somebody in the street like that," said Alesha Boyd, the sister-in-law of Richard Mead.

Boyd said Mead, a retired president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 10, has debilitating injuries and will never be the same.

"This is a life-changing event for Richard and not to even come back and see if he was OK, just to leave him there - for dead," Boyd said.

It happened at about 1 a.m. April 7 near Geary and Stockton in San Francisco's Union Square.

Mead, who collects scrap metal as a hobby, was digging through a dumpster when police say he spotted a man in his Dodge Ram truck.

"He approached the truck, and there was a young man in the seat, in the driver's seat," Boyd said.

The stranger started the truck. Mead jumped onto the hood and told him to stop.

"The assailant then sped up, stopped on the brakes, slammed on the brakes and Richard fell off the front of the vehicle and then was proceeded to be ran over by the truck," Boyd said.

Mead's skull was crushed, and he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury. His back was broken in two places. He underwent a six-hour operation but will need several reconstructive surgeries.

Mead's truck was found a couple blocks away shortly after he was hurt.

San Francisco police released video showing the suspect in red shirt, walking with a second man shortly before the incident.

"As a family we're seeking justice for this violent act and we are asking for people out there to please report to the San Francisco city police if you know this individual," Boyd said.