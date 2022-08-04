Family wants to know who killed Vallejo father of 4 nearly 15 years ago

It's been almost 15 years since a Vallejo father of four was shot and killed while walking to the store during one summer night. And his family hopes generating new interest in this cold case will bring answers and justice.

"Cold cases are hard. Everybody forgets about the victim and his family. But we don't have that luxury,"said Janice Allen Junior, the homicide victim's sister.

On Wednesday, she visited her brother Daniel Carver's grave site at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo.

Allen said the pain of the loss is always present.

"Fifteen years is a hard milestone. We don't have answers," she said. "We haven't had a lot of cooperation from anybody."

On Aug. 8, 2007, around 9pm, Allen said her brother was walking on Idora Street from his home to a convenience store.

Along the way, the 33-year-old got into an altercation with someone and that person came back in a car, chased Carver down and shot him twice.

"We don't know why. We don't know how many people were in the car," Allen said.

Her brother managed to make it to the porch of a home to ask for help.

He died as he was being airlifted to a hospital.

"There were tons of witnesses out. It was as summer night. The sun doesn't go down until late. But never a word. Nobody said anything helpful," said Allen.

Carver was an electrician and an avid Oakland A's fan. But Allen said most of all, he was a loving, hands-on father.

Allen shared a video of him during the family's annual trip to a Christmas tree farm.

It showed him playing with his children.

He had three daughters and one son. They were ages 2 to 15 at the time. Their names engraved on his tombstone.

"All of his kids deserve to know why they had to grow up without a dad," said Allen. "As long as we don't know what happened, as long as there's no day in court, I'm going to keep asking. Keep his name out there."

The case is with the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

The cold case investigator told KTVU there isn't much to go on but that he is "reprocessing physical evidence."

The family is asking anyone with information to contact Solano County Crimestoppers.





