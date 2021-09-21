Fast-moving fire destroys home in Petaluma, forces evacuations

Fire destroyed a home in Petaluma on Tuesday, forcing as many as 900 people to evacuate. Crews remain at the scene to put out hot spots.

As many as 15 acres burned as the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

The Petaluma Fire Department said the fire broke out at a residence in the 400 block of Ormsby Lane at around 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials said flames moved west, which prompted evacuations for the areas of Penngrove, North of Corona Road, South of Old Redwood Highway, East of Petaluma city limits, and West of Adobe Road.

Though it's not a good idea, residents attempted to help battle the fire with their own hoses from home. Aircraft was initially brought in due to concerns of the ongoing drought amid a severe fire season.

The forward progress of on the fire stopped just before 3 p.m. Firefighters are looking for flare ups and are making sure every ember is doused.