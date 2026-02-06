Fatal shooting and structure fire prompts response from San Bruno fire and police departments

The Brief The San Bruno police and fire departments are at the scene of a fatal shooting and fire on Friday. City officials put an alert out about an ‘active incident’ in the area of Rosewood Drive at around 4 p.m. The shooting victim died from their injuries at the hospital.



A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting and structure fire in a residential area of San Bruno on Friday. These events prompted a response from the police and the fire department. The male shooting victim has not been identified, and it is not clear if the shooter was killed in the fire or if they escaped.

Police and the fire department at the scene of a fire in San Bruno. February 6, 2026.

Homicide investigation

What we know:

Officials initially called the scene at the 100 block of Keefe Court an "active incident". The structure appeared to be completely decimated by the fire that had ripped through.

The San Bruno Police Department got a 9-1-1 call at around 3 p.m. of a shooting. "When officers arrived on scene, they were able to locate one gunshot victim outside the house and they were able to safely remove him from the scene and get him transported to a nearby hospital," said San Bruno Police Chief Matt Lethin. "He was in critical condition."

In an update police said the shooting victim was taken to an area hospital where they died.

The scene remains active.

City officials put out an alert at around 4 p.m. for people to avoid the area of Rosewood Drive.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Police and the fire department at the scene of a fire in San Bruno. February 6, 2026.

People were asked to stay away from the area and to use alternate routes. Police asked residents to leave as well.

When asked, the police chief said it was suspected that the shooter was still inside the incinerated house.

"We haven't been able to conduct a search of the house. It hasn't been fully extinguished," Chief Lethin said. They were not able to confirm that the shooter was inside or if they got away.

However, this does not appear to be a random shooting.

"We do have the suspect, through investigating leads, identified and that it was known to the residents of the house in question," said the chief.

For now, it's a matter of totally extinguishing the fire and possibly searching for the body of the shooter.

The fire marshal said it would be several more hours before that would be possible.

Pacific Gas and Electric cut power to the area due to downed lines that could harm first responders. They said they will restore power when the danger is over.

One resident said he heard it would not be until 10 p.m. or 10:15 p.m. before that could happen.

This is not far from the site of the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion from 15 years ago that also erupted in chaos.

Resident reacts

What they're saying:

Patrick McCormick, who lives in the area, saw fire units standing by.

"And they were up on top of the hill here, and they just stood there, and I didn't see anything and then about 20 minutes, all hell broke loose. Police, everything," he said. "It was very scary. Then we heard rumors that there was a shooting and then the police actually told one of our neighbors to get back. There may be an active shooter," said McCormick.

Fighting fire

"The battalion chief on scene initiated a structure fire response. Shortly thereafter, had to initiate a second alarm response to assist with the structure," said San Bruno Fire Marshal Jessica Power.

A news helicopter flew over the scene to get a better vantage point as thick smoke billowed into the air.

What's next:

The San Bruno Police Department's Investigation Services Section is working with the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on this homicide investigation.