Father charged with driving off Devil's Slide could get mental health diversion

A doctor accused of driving his family off the Pacific Coast highway last year in a murder-suicide attempt could be released from jail.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Susan M. Jakubowski on Thursday ruled that Dharmesh Patel's depressive disorder qualifies him for a mental health diversion program and could be released from custody for the first time in 18 months.

He would be allowed to live with his parents in San Mateo County, while he begins a two-year treatment program overseen by Stanford, the Mercury News reported.

Patel drove his Tesla with his wife and two children inside, over Devil's Side on Jan. 2 2023.

The car fell 250 feet, but all four survived the crash with just one child suffering minor injuries.

For now, Patel is being held without bail, but there is another hearing on July 1.



