Father missing since last Christmas in California

A father last seen on Christmas day in Texas has been found alive in California.

Perry McCauley Jr. was visiting his three children in Southlake, Texas before heading back to Austin, where he lives.

But according to his ex-wife, he never checked in later in the day to tell them he made it home safely.

"Then weeks went by, and I started reaching out to people, his father, his brother, a few friends that we know, and no one had heard or seen him," Rachel told FOX 7 Austin in July.

"Once we started hitting a month of nothing, month two of nothing, I started thinking something was wrong," Rachel added. "He never missed big stuff. Our oldest plays football and he's always there for football stuff. He started missing sporting events and everything. It just starts becoming a realization that, hey, something's not right."

A police report was filed with the Southlake Police Department, which confirmed to FOX 7 Austin in July they were investigating Perry's disappearance.

McCauley Jr. has now been found alive in Orange County, but there are no other details surrounding his disappearance or how he was found.