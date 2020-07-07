Father of slain 6-year-old SF boy speaks out

Through tears, a heartbroken Jason Young repeated over and over Tuesday what he wanted in the wake of the shooting death of his 6-year-old son: "I just want justice for Jace."

Young's son Jace Young was shot and killed on the Fourth of July while watching fireworks in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood. Authorities said the boy was not the intended target.

"Jace was different. My son was different. My son mattered. My son was gonna be somebody! I need everybody to understand that," Young said.

The family was joined by city leaders along San Francisco's waterfront, miles from where Jace was killed. They chose this spot because the little boy loved the water.

The boy's mother sat in silence, too distraught by the tragedy that's torn up the family.

"My daughters. I had to tell my daughters. Nobody understands. There's nothing nobody here can tell me,nobody can tell his mom, that's gonna make this family feel better," he said.

Jace was outside of his friend's birthday party with his sister when gunshots rang out near Ingalls and Whitfield Court at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Jace was shot in the chest and died at a hospital.

"You don't understand how hard it is to get up here as a black man and to lose your son to (something) senseless," his father said.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said, "We have to be outraged every time there's a death in our community! Outraged! This hurt has to be remembered because if you feel like this there's no way you want somebody else to feel like this."

San Francisco police say they don't believe this was a case of celebratory gunfire. KTVU as learned that a 16-year-old boy may be responsible for the shooting and wants to surrender. Investigators have talked to the teenager's family.

"Let's help this family. Let's help this community. This has to stop. It has to stop. I don't know what else to say," said Police Chief Bill Scott.