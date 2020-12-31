Father shoots son in Antioch, held on attempted murder charge

article

A 66-year-old father ended up shooting his 33-year-old son on Wednesday evening in Antioch, police said, and now the father is behind held on attempted murder charges at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.

Antioch police did not release the father's name after they said he fought with his son in the 3500 block of Briarwood Court just before 8 p.m.

Sgt. James Stenger did not say what the fight was about but they did allege that the father pulled out a gun and shot his son "multiple times."

The son was taken to a hospital where police said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

The father was arrested and booked into custody. Bail was set at $750,000. The District Attorney will look at the case on Monday.

If anyone has information, they should contact Antioch Police Detective Gerber at (925) 779-6943 or email RGerber@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.