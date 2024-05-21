Fiery Fremont car crash kills driver, injures passenger

The driver of a car died after slamming into a tree in Fremont early Tuesday morning, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Police have not identified who died, but family members told KTVU the driver was their cousin.

The driver's passenger was injured in the fiery crash.

The family did not want to speak publicly.

The accident was reported about 12:30 a.m. at the busy intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Thornton Avenue, about a mile off I-880 not too far from American High School.

Video shows flames engulfing the car immediately after it struck the tree, located in front of shops.

Police and fire crews responded and were able to pull one man out of the burning car.

Video shows that person being loaded onto a stretcher.

Firefighters hose down a car after it burst into flames in Fremont. May 21, 2024. Photo: AIO Filmz

