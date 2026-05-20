FIFA World Cup ticket prices dropping, good news for soccer fans

The Brief New data shows World Cup ticket prices are beginning to drop, with the San Francisco Bay Area shaping up to host some of the cheapest matches of the tournament. FIFA is currently in its last-minute sales phase, slowly rolling out available tickets in various host cities where matches have not yet sold out. This rollout includes games scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. At last check, the least expensive ticket available is for the Paraguay-Australia match, priced at $140.



Soccer fans looking to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup may want to secure their seats now, as new data shows ticket prices are beginning to drop, with the San Francisco Bay Area shaping up to host some of the cheapest matches of the tournament.

At one point, the cheapest available tickets for certain matches in the Bay Area hovered around $900.

Prices dropping

By the numbers:

According to recent website ticket analytics tracking price changes over the last 30 days, those entry-level prices have dropped significantly, with some tickets now available for just a few hundred dollars.

To purchase tickets, fans must first register an account through the official FIFA ticket portal.

Last-minute sales

Local perspective:

FIFA is currently in its last-minute sales phase, slowly rolling out available tickets in various host cities where matches have not yet sold out. This rollout includes games scheduled for Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, as well as select U.S. National Team games in Los Angeles and Seattle.

At last check, the least expensive ticket available is for the Paraguay-Australia match, priced at $140. The matchup is of particular interest to local fans, as both teams are in the same group as Team USA.

Cheapest tickets for other matches are currently ranging from $200 to $500, a steep decline from the $1,000 price tags seen just a month ago.

The first World Cup match in Santa Clara is scheduled for June 13, featuring a matchup between Qatar and Switzerland.