Fifth San Quentin Prison inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

A fifth San Quentin Prison inmate has died from complications of COVID-19.

Dewayne Michael Carey, 59, was pronounced deceased on July 4, 2020. He was at an outside hospital for treatment of COVID-19 conditions.

The exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Carey was committed to the California Department of Corrections on Dec. 16, 1996 as a condemned inmate from Los Angeles County for first-degree murder.

There are currently 721 people on California’s death row.