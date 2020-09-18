'Filthy Rich' actress Kim Cattrall excited about new show airing on Fox

"Filthy Rich" actress Kim Cattrall appeared Friday on KTVU's "The Nine" to talk about her upcoming television series.

The show centers around the aftermath of the death of Cattrall’s character’s husband, a wealthy Christian television network pioneer, who is later revealed to have three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will.

Monumental twists and turns follow in a dramatic world where everyone has an ulterior motive.

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT.