Final 19th Avenue closure in San Francisco on Memorial Day weekend

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The Brief 19th Avenue from Sloat Boulevard to Holloway Avenue in San Francisco will be closed from Friday at 7 a.m. to Monday morning. Caltrans is fixing potholes and repairing the street. This is the third and final closure of the 19th Avenue project.



Drivers in San Francisco should brace for more delays this weekend as the third and final planned closure of 19th Avenue begins Friday morning.

The 75-hour closure is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Friday and will last through Monday morning, which also happens to be Memorial Day.

During this time, Caltrans crews will be tearing up and replacing both the northbound and southbound lanes of 19th Avenue.

The weekend construction work will affect the stretch of the roadway from Sloat Boulevard to Holloway Avenue in the city's Sunset District.

Caltrans has been fixing potholes and repairing pavement for the last three weekends.