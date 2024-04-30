Fire at Concord building under renovations closes roads during cleanup

Several roads near the downtown Concord BART station were closed early Tuesday morning after a two-alarm fire.

The fire broke out on Monday about 10:30 p.m. at an empty apartment building undergoing renovations near Park Street and Clayton Road, and it took Contra Costa firefighters two hours to put it out.

A witness sent it video showing flames that were several feet high, shooting from the roof.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

They're not sure how this fire started at this point.

Several streets in the surrounding area were closed as firefighters were busy dealing with hot spots.

