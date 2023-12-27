Fire destroys former harbor master's office in San Leandro

A fire burned the former harbor master's office in San Leandro on Wednesday morning, with the smoke spotted from miles away.

Alameda County Fire spokeswoman Cheryl Hurd said crews were called out about 8:30 a.m. to the 40 block of Mulford Point, which used to be the harbor master's office but has been closed for some time.

The fire was deemed to be just one alarm, Hurd said, but looked worse as the plumes reached all the way to the Oakland airport, which was not affected.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Fish And Game was called out as officials said they were concerned about water runoff and how that might impact wildlife.

The building is expected to be a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.