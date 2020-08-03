Fire destroys home in San Jose, damages another

A residential fire in San Jose has destroyed a home Monday evening near the downtown area and damaged another, San Jose Fire Department said.

Fire officials responded to the blaze on the 800 block of South 12th Street at E. Virginia St. when it was first reported at around 6:20 p.m.

The fire quickly grew to three-alarms and badly damaged two vehicles. Crews knocked down the fire by 7:31 p.m., before full having it under control by around 8 p.m., officials said.

S 12th St. between E. Virginia St. and Martha was closed as crews battled the blaze. Firefighters will remain at the scene into the night.

Advertisement

It is unclear if anyone was injured. Firefighters have not yet said what the cause of the fire was.