Fire displaces several residents in Antioch

article

At least 33 people were displaced by a two-alarm fire that tore through as many as 10 apartment units at Auto Center and Sycamore drives in Antioch Friday night, officials say.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District have evacuated residents and said there were no injuries in a thread of tweets about the fire. The fire was first mentioned on social media at 8:42 p.m.

By 9:20 p.m., officials said the fire was knocked down. Firefighters were said to be in "extensive overhaul" and are expected to remain at the scene for several hours while they investigate. The public should avoid the area.

Initial damage estimates are approximately $1 million.

21 adults and 12 children were displaced. The Red Cross is at the scene. There was no cause given for how the fire started.