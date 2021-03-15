Fire extinguished at West Gate San Leandro shopping mall

article

Firefighters Monday evening extinguished a two-alarm fire at a business in San Leandro, Alameda County Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at the West Gate San Leandro shopping mall located at 1933 Davis Street. The fire was reported at 6:57 p.m., fire department spokeswoman Jo Leal said.

Video shared by the fire department showed smoke billowing from the windows at Carpeteria.

Thirty minutes later a second alarm was called, Leal said. The fire was on the second floor of the building, making it more difficult to put out the blaze, she said.



More than 45 firefighters responded to the blaze. The fire was put out in about 70 minutes, fire officials said.

There were no reported injuries. The extent of the damage is unclear.

Firefighters remain on the scene and are spraying foam to ensure the fire does not reignite.

Bay City News contributed to this report.