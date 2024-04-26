Fire guts 4-story building in San Francisco's Presidio Heights

San Francisco crews knocked down a two-alarm fire in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood early Friday morning, fire officials said.

A four-story building at Lyon and Clay streets near the Presidio branch library went up in flames around 4:45 a.m., and the blaze was raised to a second alarm response due to heavy fire from all four floors of the structure, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

No one was legally living in the building, according to Capt. Jonathan Schorr.

The fire did not spread to neighboring buildings.