Fire guts Mill Valley home, two firefighters injured

35 firefighters responded to a stubborn blaze early Sunday morning in Mill Valley. The fire destroyed one home, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The initial call came in early Sunday morning at a home on the 100 block of Coronet Avenue.

Firefighters say the house, which they described as old, had several small inaccessible areas where the fire was able to spread.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Southern Marin Fire Department, Mill Valley Fire Department, Marin County Fire Department, Tiburon Fire Department, and Central Marin Fire Department, as well Mill Valley Police Department and the Expand

About 90 minutes later, crews declared the fire under control.

Crews from Mill Valley Fire Department and PG&E remained on scene into the afternoon, and Coronet Avenue remained closed to traffic and pedestrians between Eldridge Avenue and Woodbine Drive.