Fire at Monterey County's Moss Landing power plant prompts serious warnings

The Brief A fire broke out Friday morning at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County, prompting serious warnings from the fire district to go inside immediately. North County Fire Protection District began advising people living near the power plant to go indoors, keep their windows and doors closed and to shut off all air conditioning systems. The California Highway Patrol has implemented a hard closure of Dolan Road between Highway 1 and Via Tanques Road.



A fire broke out Friday morning at the Moss Landing Power Plant in Monterey County, prompting serious warnings from the fire district to go inside immediately.

Fire at Moss Landing power plant

What we know:

Fire at Moss Landing power plant in January 2025.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the facility, located along Highway 1 between Santa Cruz and Monterey.

At 7 a.m., the North County Fire Protection District began advising people living near the power plant to keep their windows and doors closed and to shut off all air conditioning systems.

The shelter-in-place was ordered for anyone within a third of a mile of 7301 Highway 1. People living close to the plant should go indoors immediately, the fire district said.

Anyone driving near the area should also leave, fire officials said.

The California Highway Patrol has implemented a hard closure of Dolan Road between Highway 1 and Via Tanques Road.

Highway 1 currently remains open.

The backstory:

Fire at Moss Landing power plant in January 2025.

The facility previously experienced a significant incident in January 2025, when a fire broke out at its battery storage facility.

That blaze burned for days and damaged more than half of the site's 100,000 lithium-ion batteries.