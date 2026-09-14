Over $10,000 worth of jerseys, equipment stolen from Richmond Little League

article

The Brief Someone broke into a Richmond Little League storage trailer on Sept. 3 and stole jerseys, field equipment and other supplies. Richmond police are investigating, but no suspects or motive have been identified. The league is raising money to replace the stolen equipment. League officials say equipment needs to be replaced before January to avoid potentially delaying the 2027 season or canceling some games.



Richmond Little League is facing an uncertain start to its 2027 season after thieves broke into a storage trailer and stole equipment valued at an estimated $10,000 to $11,000.

Richmond Little League equipment stolen

What we know:

The theft happened Sept. 3, according to league Vice President Daniela Rueda Wallace. Someone cut the locks on the trailer and took jerseys, field equipment and other supplies.

The league serves more than 200 children ages 4 to 16 each season. The stolen jerseys were intended for players who will register for the upcoming season.

Among the stolen equipment was a cart used to maintain the playing field and keep it up to national Little League standards.

Richmond police investigating

The backstory:

Richmond police are investigating the theft. As of Monday, no suspects or motive had been identified.

Wallace said the theft is not the first time the league has been targeted. In previous incidents, thieves have broken into a snack shack storage container and stolen league merchandise intended for children and parents.

But Wallace said this theft is particularly significant because of the value of the equipment and the timing. The league’s all-volunteer staff is preparing for the season, which is scheduled to begin in early March.

"We had somebody break in," Wallace said. "We assume it is somebody that’s here at the park. This isn’t the first time, but this time it is the most significant as we’re preparing for the start of the 2027 season."

The league has installed new locks on the trailer.

Featured article

Fundraiser and replacing equipment

What's next:

Volunteers are also turning to the community for help replacing the stolen equipment. Parents and league supporters have shared a GoFundMe campaign on social media in hopes of raising money.

The league already relies heavily on community support and fundraisers to help cover its expenses. Registration costs $195 per child, a significant expense for some families.

"We do a lot of fundraisers throughout the season, but a lot of the money comes from our community who is already struggling financially," Wallace said.

The league is now working to determine exactly what equipment will be needed based on registration numbers and the size of each team.

Wallace said the most urgent priority is replacing the stolen cart and other essential equipment before January.

"If we don’t replace our cart and some of the other equipment, definitely before January, I do believe there will be significant changes to the season," she said.

Those changes could include a delayed start to the season or the cancellation of some games, Wallace said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Richmond police.