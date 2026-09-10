Sonoma County sheriff’s ICE policy sparks protest outside winery event

The Brief Protesters picketed an inaugural event for the new Sonoma County Sheriff's Foundation over the sheriff's limited cooperation with ICE. Demonstrators called for an end to turning immigrants over to federal authorities, even those previously convicted of crimes. Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram stated he respects the demonstrators' right to express their views.



Demonstrators gathered in front of Santa Rosa's Balletto Winery early Thursday evening to protest Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram's policy regarding limited cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know:

The protest, organized by the Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition, took place during the Kick-off Social for the newly established Sonoma County Sheriff's Foundation. About three dozen picketers stood at the winery gate as attendees arrived for the event.

"We're here to say, if you're going to form a public safety foundation, it cannot include the policy of turning people over to ICE," said Renee Saucedo, an organizer with the Sonoma County Sanctuary Coalition.

Limited cooperation with ICE

Six of the nine Bay Area county sheriffs maintain limited cooperation with ICE. In Sonoma County, the Sheriff’s Office cooperates with federal authorities only in cases involving individuals convicted of a serious or violent felony, or when presented with a judicial warrant.

By contrast, Alameda, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties enforce strict "no-cooperation" policies, refusing to comply with or respond to ICE detainer requests. Coalition members argue that Sonoma County should adopt a similar stance.

"The Sheriff here in Sonoma should do what other counties have done and not work for ICE at all," Saucedo said.

Treating migrants unfairly

Coalition members contend that individuals who have completed their sentences should not face deportation. "It's unfair, and it's considered unequal treatment for migrants, no matter what their status, to be then given an additional punishment being separated from their families and deported," Saucedo added.

Sonoma County Sheriff speaks

The other side:

Sheriff Engram defended the public's right to assemble and voice their opinions.

"It's a really important thing for people to come out and freely express their ideas whether it's something that is more pro-law enforcement or something that is not necessarily in favor of law enforcement and the policies and procedures that we have," Engram said.

The event marked the launch of the Sheriff's Foundation, an entity governed by an independent board. The foundation was created to raise funds for community needs, departmental safety equipment outside the standard budget, and assistance for wounded or ill staff members.

During the event, the foundation established its first annual honor, the Frank Cooper Service Citizen of the Year Award. The inaugural recipient, retired Deputy Sheriff Frank Cooper, has led the Sonoma Summer Youth Basketball Program in Roseland for 30 years—offering the program entirely free to local children despite having retired 14 years ago.

The demonstration comes amid a broader pickup in ICE activity across the North Bay in 2026.