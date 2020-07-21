Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in SF Sunset District

article

Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a two-alarm fire on the 1200 block of 33rd Avenue in the Sunset District Tuesday evening.

Images on social media show black smoke billowing from the roof of a residence. San Francisco Fire Department first tweeted about the incident on 1254 33rd Ave. at 7:48 p.m.

There are no injuries at this time, but the fire department said people should avoid the area of 33rd Ave. at Lincoln Way just south of Golden Gate Park.

It is not clear how the fire began. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.