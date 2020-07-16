Firefighters stop forward progress of rapidly-spreading grass fire near Altamont

article

Firefighters in Alameda County have stopped forward progress of a a rapidly-spreading, 253-acre vegetation fire that threatened structures Thursday evening.

Cal Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at around 5:30 p.m. They said the Hollow Fire is located at 16900 Tesla Road near McLaughlin Rd., southeast of Livermore in the Altamont area.

Alameda County Fire Department, along with Cal Fire and Livermore-Pleasanton area firefighters, are battling the fire. They tweeted an update shortly after 7 p.m. that they had the upper hand. An air attack was implemented and additional helicopters and air tankers had to be requested, Cal Fire officials said.

It is not clear how the fire began. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing news story. Check back for the latest details.