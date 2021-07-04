Fireworks and tourism return to light up San Francisco's Fourth of July celebrations

San Francisco was the place to be on the Fourth of July.

Tourists and locals celebrated the Fourth of July with sunny weather and a spectacular fireworks show overlooking the city's waterfront, and local businesses and restaurants enjoyed a boost in profits.

"It's a lot of fun I have to say this is probably one of the busiest days out and about that I've seen," Alyssa Byrd, assistant general manager at the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant said.

It was the first weekend the Exploratorium was back open, after being closed for 15 months.

14-year-old Macy Bonnett and her younger sister, Presley, visiting from Phoenix, Arizona, said they loved the "hands-on" exhibits at the museum, and couldn't get enough of San Francisco's breezy, sunny weather.

"Oh my gosh, it's so nice here," Macy Bonnett said.

San Francisco resident Alexa Hines spent Sunday with her parents, who were visiting for the summer from Southern California.

"We are just spending the day by the water and then hanging out tonight and watching the fireworks, which we are really excited about!" Hines said.

San Francisco's famous fireworks show drew crowds in the tens of thousands along the Embarcardo, with pent-up excitement after the show was canceled last year, along with most large-scale celebrations due to surging Coronavirus cases.

"IT's awesome to see more businesses open and people kind of just excited to go out. It's definitely a welcome change," Kamil Shehadeh, a San Francisco resident, said.

"I think it's amazing you know, how well the state is doing with all the vaccinations and everything,," Nik Yarovio, who moved his family from Ukraine to Hawaii during the pandemic, said.

Yaravio's family is visiting San Francisco for the holiday weekend, with hopes of moving to the city permanently.

"It really feels like, back to normal," he said.