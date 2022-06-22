Fireworks sparked 4-alarm grass fire in Pittsburg

Fireworks were the cause of a 120-acre grass fire last week that threatened 100 homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of 2,200 residents, officials from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District announced on Wednesday.

The blaze south of Jacqueline Drive near West Leland Road was reported June 17 about 2 a.m.

More than 100 firefighters from ConFire and Cal Fire responded and nearby homeowners worked furiously to protect their homes before the fire was knocked down four hours later, ConFire said.

No one was injured and no structures were damaged in the fire.

At the time, Paul Gabriel saw the flames early on and credited the firefighters for doing a "really good job containing it."

Each year, city leaders warn against residents setting off illegal and unsanctioned fireworks, especially in hot weather season, for precisely this reason.