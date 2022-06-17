Wildfire in Pittsburg prompts neighborhood evacuations

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews on Friday were busy beating back a 120-acre wildfire in Pittsburg.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 a.m. near Jacqueline Drive near West Leland Road.

Fire commanders say crews have been able to keep the flames away from homes and they fully contained the fire by 7:30 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for several neighborhoods during the peak of the firefighting.

Paul Gabriel saw the flames early on and credited the firefighters for doing a "really good job containing it."

