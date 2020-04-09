First confirmed COVID-19 death of a Berkeley resident

article

The City of Berkeley announced its first COVID-19 related death, public health officials confirmed on Thursday.

Authorities said the patient was in their 40s and had underlying health conditions. They believe the person contracted the virus through community transmission.

“I am deeply saddened at the news of the first COVID-19 death in Berkeley, and my condolences go out to their family,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguín. “

The Berkeley resident was one of 34 people infected with the virus in the city. In California, there are nearly 17,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and almost 400,000 nationwide.